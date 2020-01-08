Global  

Vikings-49ers Preview: Will Kirk Cousins Or Jimmy Garoppolo Make The Key Mistake?

SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein breaks down the NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

He breaks down why he believes the starting quarterbacks will perform well but it will come down to which one turns the ball over at the wrong time.

Katie Johnston reports.
