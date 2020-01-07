Global  

The 1975 to drop new song next week

The 1975 to drop new song next week

The 1975 to drop new song next week

The 1975 to drop new song next week Matty Healy and co's next taste of their upcoming LP 'Notes On A Conditional Form' will be aired on BBC Radio as Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World on January 16.

The singer previously revealed the song was originally written for a movie and detailed what inspired the lyrics.

He explained: He explained: The upcoming record is the second in their 'Music for Cars' series and will be released in full on February 21.
Daily Entertainment News The 1975 to drop new song next week - The 1975 will release new track 'Me & You Together Song' next week. Matty Hea…


