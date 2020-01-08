Global  

Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down'

Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down'

Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not want to use its military power against Iran, in an apparent attempt to defuse a crisis over the American killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Zachary Goelman reports.
Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down'

In a national address, flanked by the vice-president and the heads of the State and Defense Departments, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said no Americans were harmed after a barrage of Iranian missiles hit airbases used by U.S. forces in Iraq.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases." And he suggested that the beating war drums may be falling quiet.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world." Tehran said it launched 15 ballistic missiles at bases in Iraq housing American troops in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the attacks were a "slap on the face" for the United States and said U.S. troops should leave the region.

Tehran's foreign minister said Iran took "proportionate measures" in self-defence and did not seek escalation.

And Trump on Wednesday signaled a desire to de-escalate the crisis with Iran.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it.

We do not want to use it.

American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent." The death of Major-General Qassem Soleimani sparked a massive outpouring of grief in the streets of Tehran.

The White House said Trump ordered his killing in order to avert an imminent Iranian attack.

The Administration has not yet produced evidence backing up that claim, but blamed Soleimani for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers over decades.

American and European sources familiar with intelligence assessments said Iran's missiles appear to have been aimed to avoid hitting U.S. personnel.

The threat of a military escalation emerged as one of the greatest tests of the Trump administration, prompting fears of a new American war in the Middle East.

But for now, that crisis appears to have been averted.

Trump on Wednesday also announced new sanctions and pledged to keep Iran from building a nuclear weapon, suggesting the two countries could reach a new and improved nuclear deal to replace the old one Trump abandoned.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "And we must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place." Trump ended by saying the United States was ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.



News24.com | Trump: No US casualties after missile strikes, Iran 'appears to be standing down'

US President Donald Trump announced that there were no casualties in a missile attack by Iran and...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Eurasia Review


Donald Trump says 'all is well' in Middle East after Iran missile attack on US bases

US President Donald Trump says "all is well" after Iran fired "more than a dozen" missiles at US...
SBS - Published


