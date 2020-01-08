JBL Harman Interviews

JBL is showing off some impressive new gear for CES 2020, including two new pairs of true wireless earbuds, feature-packed new over-ears, and its first Dolby Atmos soundbar.



Tweets about this 💧 Smudge 🙉🙈🙊💧 RT @joshgnosis: I feel like for all of these Craig Kelly interviews it should be mentioned he's the chair of parliamentary friends of coal… 1 day ago 💧 Smudge 🙉🙈🙊💧 RT @Peter_Fitz: And the other thing I note about this demolition of Craig Kelly is how much more compelling it is as television, than unwat… 2 days ago DAW Digital Audio RT @HARMAN_Pro: In honor of International Women’s Day, HARMAN is celebrating its female talent and their outstanding impact on the company… 5 days ago Rosie Harman Illinois says you should know if AI is grading your online job interviews - A first-of-its-kind law might give empl… https://t.co/KbFzs2hUEP 1 week ago Camille James Harman @GretaVanFleet Happy New Year, check out my astrologer husband Jeff Harman @astrocheck. He is doing lots of New Yea… https://t.co/1Pd3v3GaG6 1 week ago