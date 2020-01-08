Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

RTP 2.0 Launch

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
RTP 2.0 Launch

RTP 2.0 Launch

Employees will be learning to interact with the robots through a training program lasting about two weeks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

RTP 2.0 Launch

To learn more about their conditions.

New details.

Alabama's workforce training agency, a-i-d-t just launched a new training program this morning in limestone county.

Waay 31's casey albritton joins us live from the robotics technology park with a look at the new program.

Casey?

Im standing right next to a robot that employees will be training with over the next few weeks.

Employees will be learning how to interact with robots for example, i can press this button and make the robot do this.

They will also be monitoring and programming robots.

Officials say the program takes about two weeks... and will help keep alabama's workforce up to date with the latest technology.

Live in robotics technology park, casey albritton waay




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.