Apple Customers Spent $1.42 Billion in One Week on App Store

Apple Reports $1.42 Billion in App Transactions From Last Week of 2019.

According to the company, its users spent the money from Christmas Eve to New Years Eve.

Compared to the year before, that is a 16 percent increase.

It was a big year overall for Apple's App Store, which took in over $54 billion for 2019.

That is great news for app developers, who Apple says have earned $155 billion since 2008 when the store opened.

Apple adds that in last year by itself, sales accounted for 25 percent of those total earnings.

With 2019 now over, app sales have continued their strong surge at the start of 2020.

On New Years Day, a record $386 million in app transactions was reported by Apple.

Consumers are spending more in general in apps.

More apps are discovering the ability to monetize more effectively, which is bolstering the stores' bottom lines, Sensor Tower's Randy Nelson, via CNN Business
