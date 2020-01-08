Global  

Abby Jeanne is Back in Milwaukee with New Music!

Abby Jeanne is Back in Milwaukee with New Music!

Abby Jeanne is Back in Milwaukee with New Music!

“Rock n’ roll for the dreamer’s soul” is how Abby Jeanne describes her music, and she’s here to play it for us!

Since her last visit to The Morning Blend, Abby Jeanne has been staying busy working on her music.

The Milwaukee native has spent the last year living in Los Angeles and in New York City writing her new album.

She joins us to tell us what she’s been up to and to perform her songs “Know Better” and “Soul Rite” that have never been heard before!

You can see Abby Jeanne at Turner Hall Ballroom for her performance on January 11!

Check out her website at AbbyJeanne.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
0
