Kristin Cavallari Talks Season Three Of “Very Cavallari," Her Hit E! Series

E!'s “Very Cavallari” continues to give fans an exclusive look inside the life of celebrity entrepreneur, reality superstar and lifestyle tastemaker Kristin Cavallari.

This season, Cavallari's life in Nashville hasn’t gotten any less crazy (or entertaining).

Still retired, Jay is living his “best life” as he juggles multiple roles and Kristin’s adjustment hasn’t been as smooth, as her friendships and burgeoning lifestyle brand continue to pull her away from the “quiet life.”