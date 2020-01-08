Global  

Mississippi lawmakers convene for 2020 legislative session

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Jan. 7, 2020
Mississippi lawmakers convene for 2020 legislative session

With prisons will likely come before the legislature which convenes today in jackson for the 20-20 session..

Republicans maintained control of the 122-member house and 52-member senate.

The opening day will be filled with formalities with the house electing republican philip gunn to a third term as speaker.

Both chambers will elect new people to be second-in- command.




