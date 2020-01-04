Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nicki Minaj Approved Controversial Wax Figure in 2015

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Nicki Minaj Approved Controversial Wax Figure in 2015

Nicki Minaj Approved Controversial Wax Figure in 2015

Nicki Minaj Approved Controversial Wax Figure in 2015.

Social media users called out the stark differences between Minaj and the 'Anaconda'-inspired wax figure after it was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Jan.

7.

Unbeknownst to critics, Minaj reposted a video of the statue and gave it her stamp of approval in Aug.

Of 2015 after it was released at the Madame Tussauds museum in Las Vegas.

YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WTF?!?!?!?!??!??

Had no idea they were really doing this.

I would've went to Vegas for this.

#HappyBirthdayAnaconda Madam Tussauds Wax Figure- whoever did this , Nicki Minaj, via Instagram.

She even joked with museum visitors who took suggestive photos and videos with the statue.

Why must yall b this way?, Nicki Minaj, via Twitter
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure Doesn't Look Much Like Her!

A wax figure of Nicki Minaj was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin on Tuesday (January 7) in Berlin,...
Just Jared - Published

If You See One Thing Today, Let It Be Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure

Nicki Minaj's wax figure is a jet setter. Five years after a wax replica of the 10-time...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans not impressed by Nicki Minaj wax figure [Video]Fans not impressed by Nicki Minaj wax figure

Nicki Minaj fans have lambasted museum bosses at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany for botching their new wax figure of the rapper.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:38Published

Top 10 Amazing Singer Impressions of Other Singers [Video]Top 10 Amazing Singer Impressions of Other Singers

Who needs to listen to two singers when you can hear them both for the price of one? For this list, we’ll be looking at singers who do amazing impressions of each other. Our countdown includes Ariana..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.