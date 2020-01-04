Nicki Minaj Approved Controversial Wax Figure in 2015

Nicki Minaj Approved Controversial Wax Figure in 2015.

Social media users called out the stark differences between Minaj and the 'Anaconda'-inspired wax figure after it was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Jan.

7.

Unbeknownst to critics, Minaj reposted a video of the statue and gave it her stamp of approval in Aug.

Of 2015 after it was released at the Madame Tussauds museum in Las Vegas.

YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WTF?!?!?!?!??!??

Had no idea they were really doing this.

I would've went to Vegas for this.

#HappyBirthdayAnaconda Madam Tussauds Wax Figure- whoever did this , Nicki Minaj, via Instagram.

She even joked with museum visitors who took suggestive photos and videos with the statue.

Why must yall b this way?, Nicki Minaj, via Twitter