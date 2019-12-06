Top 10 Child Stars Who Went Broke

There’s nothing more fickle than fame and fortune.

For this list, we’re looking at celebrities who were raised in the spotlight and ultimately suffered for it later in life.

As a wise man once said, “What goes up must come down.” Our countdown includes Gary Coleman, Judy Garland, Corey Haim, Aaron Carter, Jodie Sweetin, and more!

Is anyone missing from our list?

Let us know in the comments!