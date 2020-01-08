Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Mixed reaction from lawmakers after Iran briefing

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Mixed reaction from lawmakers after Iran briefing

Mixed reaction from lawmakers after Iran briefing

Republican U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, after being briefed by senior administration officials on the killing of a top Iranian commander, said, 'it was time to take him out', but Democratic Rep.

Eliot Engel did not seem convinced.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mixed reaction from lawmakers after Iran briefing

Iran's most prominent general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed on Friday in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that carried U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters.

Democratic critics of the Republican president have said Trump was reckless in authorizing the strike, and some said his comments about targeting cultural sites amounted to threats to commit war crimes.

Many asked why Soleimani, long seen as a threat by U.S. authorities, had to be killed now.

Republicans in Congress have generally backed Trump's move.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.