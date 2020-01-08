Global  

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Say They'll 'Step Back As Senior Members Of The Royal Family'

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Say They'll 'Step Back As Senior Members Of The Royal Family'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a major announcement.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back as senior members of the Royal Family'

dianaeme

Diana Montoya RT @GMA: JUST IN: Statement from the Queen on discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their announcement to step back as "senior… 2 seconds ago

epiclove_

ariadne RT @enews: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step back from the Royal Family is unprecedented, but as we all know this isn't the… 3 seconds ago

963bigfm

96.3 BIG FM RT @globalnews: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they’re stepping back from senior royal duties to “work to become financially… 3 seconds ago

ImRoyal_T

♔ Tiara Jackson RT @NBCNews: Harry and Meghan say they will "step back as senior members of the Royal Family," spend more time in North America, and "work… 4 seconds ago

AnxiousPsych

Lauren RT @DionneGrant: Prince Harry condemns "racial undertones" over coverage of girlfriend Meghan Markle with this powerful statement 👏🏿 https:… 4 seconds ago

J0Marshll

Julie RT @Independent: Palace publicly rebukes Harry and Meghan over plans to quit royal family https://t.co/me9Mb3i6E9 4 seconds ago

youdoingtoomuch

Imani I’m scriming cus this means the DailyMail and The Sun are never getting an interview from them EVER AGAIN https://t.co/xqA8NrLf42 4 seconds ago

WandaCl81861565

Wanda Clarke RT @thehill: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to "step back" from their roles as royal family members https://t.co/luBRK54gG3 https://t.co/MXqQ1… 6 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is Archie Still In Line For The Throne as Harry and Meghan 'Step Back' As Senior Members of the Royal Family? [Video]Is Archie Still In Line For The Throne as Harry and Meghan 'Step Back' As Senior Members of the Royal Family?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family, but what does that mean for their son Archie? Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:02Published

Harry and Meghan's shock announcement comes after a difficult year [Video]Harry and Meghan's shock announcement comes after a difficult year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's dramatic decision to quit their roles as senior royals comes after a turbulent year. There was joy for Harry and Meghan with the arrival of their son Archie..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

