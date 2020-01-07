Global  

Southern Minnesota police officer seriously injured after shooting

The 32-year-old man is in critical condition.
Southern Minnesota police officer seriously injured after shooting

First á we're learning the waseca police officer shot and gravely hurt last night has local ties.

Officer arik mattson lives in freeborn county á and he once worked for the freeborn county sheriff's office.

Here's a look at the scene where police say matson was responding to a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight when he was shot in the head.

He is in critical but stable condition.

He has been with waseca police since 20á 13 and is a dare officer.

Authorities say the person in custody in relation to the shooting is this man, 37á yearáold tyler janovsky.

Janovsky was shot twice by police and is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

He had an active warrant out for drug related charges.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal joins us live now in albert lea where officer matson once worked á and is well brooke i'm here at the freeborn county sheriff's office where arik matson once worked.

Just an hour ago i was at the waseca police department for a press conference.th ere were several lae enforcement there and a dozen media outlets.

In the room you could feel the emotion... especially from the police chief penny vought.

Cg: penny vought/ police chief/ waseca police department ( 15 sec) "he's a wonderful son, a devoted husband and father our department members ask tht our supportive waseca community and our law enforcement family across the state of minnesota to plesae continue to keep arik and his family in your thoughts."

I will be speaking sheriff freitag about matson we will have this story in our later show.

Live in albert lea maleeha thank you maleeha.

Representative jim hagedorn posted this on his facebook page this morning after he says he spoke with the matson family, stating in part, "the vast majority of southern minnesotans and all americans admire the work and courage and respect our police and law enforcement community.

To our men and women in blue, we appreciate you and have your backs."



