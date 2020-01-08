Global  

Earthquake forces terrified Puerto Ricans to sleep outside

Earthquake forces terrified Puerto Ricans to sleep outside

Earthquake forces terrified Puerto Ricans to sleep outside

Puerto Rico's power grid crept back to service on Wednesday after it was shut down entirely as a safety measure on Tuesday amid a storm of earthquakes including the most powerful to strike the Caribbean island in 102 years.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Earthquake forces terrified Puerto Ricans to sleep outside

Puerto Rico residents spent the night outside sleeping on mattresses, terrified their homes would crumble if another earthquake hit.

The island experienced the worst quake in over a century this week that knocked out its biggest power plant, collapsed homes and killed at least one person.

Puerto Rico resident Josefina Pacheco is still shocked.

(SOUND BITE)(English-dubbed Spanish) JOSEFINA BENTACOURT PACHECO - EARTHQUAKE VICTIM SAYING: "Horrible, horrible, horrible, horrible, everything fell on top of us.

We went out to the street and getting there was an odyssey because everything had fallen ton the road.

It's really hard to see so many houses around you on the ground, It's not easy, but to the glory of God, we're alive." Nearly all of the island's more than 3 million people lost power after the earthquake, though half a million residents on Wednesday are back on the grid working to pick up the pieces after Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude quake, which brought disaster to the already suffering island.

This business in the southern town of Guanica saw nearly all of its inventory knocked off shelves, covering entire store aisles.

Meanwhile - all schools are closed and public employees - except police and health workers - stayed home as engineers checked the safety of buildings.

Video showed buildings severely damaged.

This restaurant in Guanica was completely destroyed.

The powerful earthquake comes as many areas on the island are still recovering from Hurricane Maria, which killed about 3000 people in 2017.



