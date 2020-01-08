Global  

Iran Shot Down Passenger Plane

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:18s
Iran Shot Down Passenger Plane#RealTalk with Wayne; What was Iran thinking?
0
All on board Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran were killed - Iran state TV

All those on board the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran have been killed, Iranian state...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters•Independent•BBC News•MENAFN.com•Sify•France 24•Zee News•Deutsche Welle


News24.com | All 170 aboard crashed Ukrainian plane dead: Iran

All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran were...
News24 - Published


Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176 [Video]Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176

A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:58

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard [Video]Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues. According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:59

