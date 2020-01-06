'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said it was 'welcome news' that there were no U.S. casualties after Iranian missiles were fired on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and defended Trump's decision to kill a top Iranian commander last week.



