Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors

Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn made on Wednesday his first public comments since fleeing Japan for Lebanon, accusing Japanese prosecutors of brutal treatment and naming Nissan execs he said conspired against him.

David Doyle reports.
Japanese prosecutors raid the Tokyo home of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail while awaiting trial

SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Carlos Ghosn unleashes on Nissan and Japanese prosecutors in a rambling press conference, refuses to reveal details of his escape to Lebanon

Business Insider - Published


MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors... 26 minutes ago

A51FR3D

Asif RT @PMA_Accountants: Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Ghosn hits out at carmaker and Japan: Carlos Ghosn, speaking publicly for the first time since… 32 minutes ago

PMA_Accountants

PMA Accountants Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Ghosn hits out at carmaker and Japan: Carlos Ghosn, speaking publicly for the first time si… https://t.co/zqnt3ytzeN 33 minutes ago

JoshuaDowling

Joshua Dowling Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn hits out at his treatment in Japan during a two hour press conference in Leban… https://t.co/UlIt3GVbsc 52 minutes ago

SingaporeNewsSG

SingaporeNewsSG Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors https://t.co/yx9PYnQ57t :Auto pickup by wikyou 1 hour ago

nadine_awadalla

Nadine Awadalla Carlos #Ghosn, speaking publicly for the first since his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, told reporters in B… https://t.co/IMEGt4Pp4n 1 hour ago

gkvision

George Karavelis https://t.co/3C6eFlfukV https://t.co/qkJMh3iV68 Carlos Ghosn, speaks publicly for the first since his dramatic es… https://t.co/FYKUyeQcEw 2 hours ago

ejuitenbroek

Timeline Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Ghosn hits out at carmaker and Japan: Carlos Ghosn, speaking… https://t.co/OFLFpmbB54 2 hours ago


Ghosn's case: What you need to know [Video]Ghosn's case: What you need to know

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn says he fled to Lebanon last week to escape a &quot;rigged&quot; justice system in Japan, where he believed he would not get a fair trial. Here&apos;s a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published

Carlos Ghosn Criticizes Japanese Criminal Justice System [Video]Carlos Ghosn Criticizes Japanese Criminal Justice System

During his news conference in Lebanon, the former Nissan chairman described himself as a &quot;hostage&quot; of Japan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

