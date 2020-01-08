Global  

Lost footage of David Bowie to debut after years in a trunk

Lost footage of David Bowie to debut after years in a trunk

Lost footage of David Bowie to debut after years in a trunk

Lost footage of David Bowie will be shown in the UK for the first time since it was filmed more than 20 years ago.

The experimental film was shot in 1998 by a friend and collaborator of the late music star, Professor Martin Richardson, but has been stored away in a metal chest at his studios at De Montfort University Leicester for years.
