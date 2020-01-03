Global  

Rep. Gallego Supports Iran De-Escalation But Says Trump 'Overreacted' in Soleimani Killing

Ruben Gallego, who served as a Marine on one of the bases targeted in Iran's attack, told Cheddar de-escalation is the right move, but said the president went too far in ordering Gen.

Qassem Soleimani's killing last week.
