Midmorning With Aundrea - January 7, 2020 (Part 2)

After an 11- year-old minnesota boy got glasses to correct his color-blindness, he decided to share his vision with the world.

He and his family launched a campaign to raise money to buy the special eyewear for others.

Michelle miller reports.

When 11 year old tate remiger slipped on a pair these special glasses, his reaction said it all "...just everything looks different."

The glasses are designed to bring color into a drab world.

They allow the color blind to see the vid hues they've been missing.

"i'd just like t see what everybody else sees."

Tate can do that now, thanks in part to 7th grader jonathan jones and his mom, carole.

Back in november jonathan got the chance to try out these glasses as part of his science class... and when the video of his tearful reaction to seeing colors went viral... offers to help started pouring in.

"so many people both people we knew and people we'd never heard from in our lives were reaching out to us and sending me dms asking to give money towards jonathan's glasses."

Jonathan's family set up a go fund me page -- not to pay for áhisá glasses -- but to buy a pair for another child.

They asked for $350 dollars.

"before we wen to bed that night, we were at $1,000.

And we're currently at-- " "thirty-two.

"thirty-two.

That's right - jonathan and his family raised nearly 100 times more than they had asked -- over 32-thousand dollars... and when the company that makes the glasses, enchroma, heard about it, they committed to match the donation, which could provide at least 130 pairs of glasses.

"i wear thes glasses 24/7 because color is amazing..."

So on a cold morning just before christmas in cottonwood, minnesota... =applause= a small group of kids gathered in the gym at the lakeview school to get their glasses, enabling them to see color for the first time..

Like nine year old braeden karels "amazing.

And it' also really-- a big experience for me to see the actual colors to things..."

Watching other people discover color for the first time... "this is what yo see..?"

...is an emotional experience of its own... =crying= the jones family plans to keep their donations in-state but eventually want to help colorblind kids around the country.

Michelle miller, cbs news, new york.

When we come back, the fbi's most wanted.

That story the new cbs winter primetime schedule kicks off tonight with the debut of the high stakes drama, fbi: most wanted.

The new series is a spin-off of the hit dick wolf series fbi, and stars julian mcmahon as jess lacroix an agent who oversees the fugitive task force in charge of tracking & capturing the notorious criminals on the fbi's most wanted list.

Here's a behind the scenes look at the new show.

"fbi: most wante is about a small and unique task force designed to track and capture individuals on the fbi 10 most wanted list."

"all this coo wiz-bang stuff isn't going to catch him."

"so what's you cool stuff?

Gut instinct?"

"the differenc between the show that, kinda, spawned this one fbi and fbi most wanted is that one is set primarily in new york city.

Most wanted is more of a road-trip drama."

"this is a fugitiv case now.

Your job is done."

"it has been suc a blessing to be a part of this dick wolf universe.

His shows resonate.

People like to see justice being served."

"we get t explore many different types of cases including terrorism, love triangles gone wrong."

"revenge cases.

"drop it!

"and on top o that it's a character driven piece.

I play fbi special agent jess lacroix.

Jess is the head of the task force.

We find him as a single father."

"i'm proud of you tali."

"and i think tha bleeds into his work.

He's more, like, a parental, kinda, figure to the rest of the team that consists of five players.

We've got agent barnes, agent crosby, agent clinton, and agent hanna.

"crosby's th young buck.

He is a big bull in a china shop.

He maybe doesn't know all the rules."

"crosby, hey, hey hey!

We got him.

We got him."

"i play shery barnes.

She is a tough cookie.

She's got a degree in behavioral psych."

"you didn't brea him, but you sure skeeved him."

"hanna is an fb analyst.

She's a master of data mining and social engineering."

"he's headin east."

"but she's als got a pretty good sense of humor."

"you hear that scorse?

Cut faster."

"i'm playin clinton skye.

After he left the army he became a criminal lawyer.

Clinton's also a sniper."

"setting it now.

"if you're lookin for a show that is exciting.

If you're looking for a show that is full of action.

're looking for a show that is heartfelt then this is the show for you."

Don't miss all the drama starting at 7pm with ncis, fbi at 8 & the series premiere of fbi: most wanted at 9pm right here on wcbi.

Fans of elvis presley will head to tupelo and memphis this week, to commemorate what would have been the singer's 85th birthday.

As wcbi's allie martin reports, graceland is helping elvis fans discover the entertainer's roots, by making weekly trips to the birthplace of the original american idol.

Every friday the graceland excursions bus arrives in tupelo with elvis presley fans from around the world.

"born in italy.

"yeehaw junction florida tony miner is a vip tour guide from graceland.

He leads the day long tupelo trip .

"we stop at the hardwar store, where elvis got his first guitar, great place to visit, we do a little driving tour around the city, see elvis landmarks, then we tour the birthplace, serve a nice lunch and they have a great time here."

For elvis fans, being able to see the singer's humble beginnings, the church he attended and other attractions helps them better understand his life and generous nature.

"his humility he showed, ver charitable, giving away a lot of gifts, money, cars, houses, seeing this now, how he was brought up you can see he understood people that struggled."

"a true life story, startin out with nothing and growing up through days, times with hardship, turning out just to be an awesome individual.

He remembered his roots, and where he got started and he came to give some back."

Standup bridge the graceland excursion not only tells the story of elvis the boy before he became the worldwide entertainer, it also brings more visitors and tourists to tupelo.

"we bring thousands of peopl in town just for the elvis experience and the city benefits quite a lot from that, if nothing more than from tax revenue that comes in from hotels and restaurants they use."

This is the second year graceland excursions has been making weekly trips to elvis presley's hometown.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news elvis's birthday is on january 9th.

He would have been 85 years old.

That and more on the