Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Guy Gets Hand Stuck in Car's Hood While Doing its Maintenance

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Guy Gets Hand Stuck in Car's Hood While Doing its Maintenance

Guy Gets Hand Stuck in Car's Hood While Doing its Maintenance

This guy was repairing a car and got his hand stuck in its hood.

The moment he rested his hand on the hood's edge, its flap closed.

He struggled to open it using another hand but failed.

Then he finally grabbed a driver from the ground and pulled the hood a bit to make some space and pulled his hand out.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.