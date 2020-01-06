IKEA to Pay $46 Million to Parents of Toddler Killed by Dresser now < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:18s - Published IKEA to Pay $46 Million to Parents of Toddler Killed by Dresser IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the family of the toddler who was killed after he climbed onto one of their dressers and it tipped over on top of him.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this