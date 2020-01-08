Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry and His Wife Meghan 'Stepping Back' as Senior UK Royals

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry and His Wife Meghan 'Stepping Back' as Senior UK RoyalsPrince Harry and his wife Meghan to work to become financially independent.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Britain's Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, said on Wednesday that he and his American...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattle TimesDenver PostFrance 24IndiaTimesDeutsche WelleJapan Today


Duke and Duchess of Sussex step down as 'senior royals' and will split time between UK and America

Duke and Duchess of Sussex step down as 'senior royals' and will split time between UK and AmericaPrince Harry and his wife Meghan will raise their son Archie "with an appreciation for the royal...
Gloucestershire Echo - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

a_bolds16

MOTS ⁷ RT @THEEEhottie: Prince Harry watched the press attack his pregnant wife, watched people vilify her, watched the UK press racially attack M… 10 seconds ago

saburtomh

Sergio Aburto RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: Prince Harry & his wife Meghan are quitting the Royal Family. ... https://t.co/Pp7W4kOUAN 37 seconds ago

mangetsumisha

美思 RT @AP: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are "stepping back" as senior U.K. royals and say they will work to become financially independent… 1 minute ago

VIBOANTONIO2

ANTONIO VIBO RT @business: JUST IN: Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan are planning “to step back” as senior members of the royal family and “w… 2 minutes ago

jc_ibraheem

Mustapha lager IBM RT @FinancialTimes: Prince Harry on Wednesday became the latest member of the UK’s royal family to announce his effective resignation from… 3 minutes ago

MynxeLSilles

Mynxe L. Silles Prayers for Prince Harry and his lovely wife, Meghan and family. https://t.co/camq76oXYM 3 minutes ago

paulmcgorrery

Paul McGorrery Everyone's all up in arms like there isn't just going to be a spin-off. Like when Addison left Grey's Anatomy. Whe… https://t.co/txQiMdm9iZ 3 minutes ago

BadeenRod

Rod Badeen RT @mgrant76308: Prince Harry and his Hollywood wife Meghan — have announced they are to “transition” to a “progressive new role” in 2020.… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain&apos;s royal family. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Taking ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Taking ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family

ET Canada has all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking announcement that they would be taking a “step back” as “senior” members of the Royal Family as well as balancing..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.