D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto Preview ‘The Good Place’ Series Finale 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:04s - Published D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto Preview ‘The Good Place’ Series Finale The fourth and final season of “The Good Place” returns this January, and now that the cast has been through hell, heaven and every place in between, D’Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto tell ET Canada’s Roz Weston what fans can expect from the series finale. “The Good Place” returns on Thursday, January 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global. 0

