School corporations are working to keep kids safe during active flu season

The c-d-c says..

We're in "a deadly flu season" nationwide.

So what are area schools doing "to be proactive" during the sick season?

We spoke with officials "within the vigo county school corporation" today.

They told "news 10"..

They have "not" seen a huge uptick i the number of school absences or, illnesses yet.

But they "are" working to prevent sickness "by stressing proper handwashing techniques".

"the janitorial staff" is diligent about keeping soap dispensers full.

They sanitize surfaces in each school.

And "school nurses" and "teachers" work to educate students.

///// //// ..."especially in our elementary schools we ask teachers to review with children how to cover your mouth when you cough.

That's something a 6 year old doesn't really know so we really stay on them again helping prevent the spread of flu..."

///// you'll find the common flu symptoms on your screen.

Corporation leaders ask..

That "if" your child has these symptoms. .please keep them at home!

That is perhaps "the best thing" to prevent the