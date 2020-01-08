Two Vigo County Commissioners say they will not run for re-election

Political in "a in "a political alert"..

By this time next year..

"vigo county" will have "2"-n "county commissioners".

"brad anderson" and "judy anderson" announced this morning that they are "not" filing for re-election this year.

"judy anderson" is in her 20th year "as a county commissioner".

She also served "1"-term "on the county council".

"brad anderson" served "5"- terms "on the council" before his election "as county commissioner" in 20-12.

This leaves "brendan kearns" as the lone returning "county commissioner" in 20-21.

"his seat" is "not" up for election until