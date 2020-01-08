Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Two Vigo County Commissioners say they will not run for re-election

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Two Vigo County Commissioners say they will not run for re-electionTwo Vigo County Commissioners say they will not run for re-election
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Two Vigo County Commissioners say they will not run for re-election

Political in "a in "a political alert"..

By this time next year..

"vigo county" will have "2"-n "county commissioners".

"brad anderson" and "judy anderson" announced this morning that they are "not" filing for re-election this year.

"judy anderson" is in her 20th year "as a county commissioner".

She also served "1"-term "on the county council".

"brad anderson" served "5"- terms "on the council" before his election "as county commissioner" in 20-12.

This leaves "brendan kearns" as the lone returning "county commissioner" in 20-21.

"his seat" is "not" up for election until




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WTHITV

WTHI News10 This time next year - Vigo County will have two new county commissioners. Judy Anderson and Brad Anderson said they… https://t.co/zkgBGGm4bS 2 days ago

jonswaner

Jon Swaner This time next year... there will be two new Vigo County Commissioners. Brad Anderson and Judy Anderson both announ… https://t.co/F7Joyyz9fw 2 days ago

tribstar

Tribune-Star News With the filing period for May 2020 primary about to open on Wednesday, two of the three Vigo County commissioners… https://t.co/TBYhHCjQcN 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.