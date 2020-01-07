Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

The president's re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb.

2 Super Bowl.

It is still not known whether the ad will be a 60-second spot or two 30-second commercials.

The Trump ad is expected to run early in the broadcast.

The re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced last week that they raised $463 million in 2019 .

The president’s decision to stay aggressive and keep the campaign open after his first election gave us a huge head start on his reelection.

, Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, via statement.

Now 300 days out we are throttling up.

The president has built an awesome, high-performance, omnichannel machine and it’s time to give it some gas.

, Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, via statement.

Democratic candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg .

Has also purchased $10 million of Super Bowl ad time, according to 'The New York Times.'.

Super Bowl LIV will air live on Fox on Feb.

2, 2020