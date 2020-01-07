Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad.

The president's re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb.

2 Super Bowl.

It is still not known whether the ad will be a 60-second spot or two 30-second commercials.

The Trump ad is expected to run early in the broadcast.

The re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced last week that they raised $463 million in 2019 .

The president’s decision to stay aggressive and keep the campaign open after his first election gave us a huge head start on his reelection.

, Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, via statement.

Now 300 days out we are throttling up.

The president has built an awesome, high-performance, omnichannel machine and it’s time to give it some gas.

, Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, via statement.

Democratic candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg .

Has also purchased $10 million of Super Bowl ad time, according to 'The New York Times.'.

Super Bowl LIV will air live on Fox on Feb.

2, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Campaign Makes $10 Million Dollar Ad Buy to Troll Trump During the Super Bowl

*Michael Bloomberg's* presidential campaign took their multi-million dollar ad buys up a notch,...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.com


Bloomberg and Trump Buy Super Bowl Ads at $10 Million Each

Michael R. Bloomberg’s presidential campaign has secured 60 seconds’ worth of advertising during...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

American Red Cross is giving you a chance to go to the Super Bowl [Video]American Red Cross is giving you a chance to go to the Super Bowl

Want a chance to go to Miami for the Super Bowl? You may have an opportunity of a lifetime thanks to American Red Cross.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl [Video]Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl

President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl. According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.