Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad
The president's re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb.
2 Super Bowl.
It is still not known whether the ad will be a 60-second spot or two 30-second commercials.
The Trump ad is expected to run early in the broadcast.
The re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced last week that they raised $463 million in 2019 .
The president’s decision to stay aggressive and keep the campaign open after his first election gave us a huge head start on his reelection.
, Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, via statement.
Now 300 days out we are throttling up.
The president has built an awesome, high-performance, omnichannel machine and it’s time to give it some gas.
, Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, via statement.
Democratic candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg .
Has also purchased $10 million of Super Bowl ad time, according to 'The New York Times.'.
Super Bowl LIV will air live on Fox on Feb.
2, 2020