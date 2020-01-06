Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Rachel Brosnahan happy to lose at Golden Globes

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Rachel Brosnahan happy to lose at Golden Globes

Rachel Brosnahan happy to lose at Golden Globes

Rachel Brosnahan didn't win any prizes for the first time in three years but had the "best Golden Globes ever" - because she could get drunk.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rachel Brosnahan Switches Into Another Dress for Amazon's Golden Globes After Party!

Rachel Brosnahan sparkles her way down the carpet while attending the Amazon Studios after party...
Just Jared - Published

Rachel Brosnahan & 'Mrs. Maisel' Cast Step Out For Golden Globes 2020

Rachel Brosnahan stuns on the red carpet with her husband Jason Ralph at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever' [Video]Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever'

Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever' She lost out to 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series category at Sunday's ceremony, but..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published

Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson Showoff Relationship At Golden Globes [Video]Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson Showoff Relationship At Golden Globes

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their relationship official at the 2020 Golden Globes. According to Business Insider, the two arrived holding hands and walked the red carpet together. Hader was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.