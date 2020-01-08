Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals

The couple announced their decision to "carve out a progressive new role" within the Royal family in a statement released to their official Instagram account on Wednesday, Jan.

We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, via Instagram.

We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, via Instagram.

This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, via Instagram.

The couple's decision comes after intense scrutiny from press in the United Kingdom.

Most recently, they filed a lawsuit against a newspaper for allegedly unlawfully publishing one of Meghan's private letters and a series of untrue stories