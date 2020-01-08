Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals.

The couple announced their decision to "carve out a progressive new role" within the Royal family in a statement released to their official Instagram account on Wednesday, Jan.

We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

The couple's decision comes after intense scrutiny from press in the United Kingdom.

Most recently, they filed a lawsuit against a newspaper for allegedly unlawfully publishing one of Meghan's private letters and a series of untrue stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Down as Senior Royals, Moving to Canada

This is huge ... Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing something unheard of in the Royal Family --...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •euronewsFOXNews.comMediaiteJust JaredTamworth HeraldHertfordshire MercuryBishops Stortford ObserverIndian ExpressNew Zealand HeraldBrisbane TimesIndependentTIME



LilaFowler2017

Lila Fowler 🎀 RT @jelevision: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle yesterday with that “Bye bitch, we out” glow https://t.co/0VGR9Lj3eg 10 seconds ago

dfiker

David Fike RT @chicagotribune: Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQ 11 seconds ago

HurrellNicholas

JustNicholas RT @brexitblog_info: Dear Harry Fully understand why you are retiring. It mus be so tough being rich and fitting in work in between all th… 11 seconds ago

Mbrums45

michael brumley RT @FinancialTimes: Prince Harry on Wednesday became the latest member of the UK’s royal family to announce his effective resignation from… 12 seconds ago

sewdazzling

Pat Richter RT @BetteMidler: What a sad story. They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana. They'll never lea… 13 seconds ago

song_title

Flourish gratitude RT @ELLEmagazine: The Queen's Office Breaks Its Silence on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Announcement https://t.co/qUQmhc8FJ5 13 seconds ago

HydeParkLinda

Linda Giordano RT @TomiLahren: With everything going on in the world it's amazing to me how many people give a flyin' F about Meghan Markle and Prince Har… 14 seconds ago

aredinge11

Police Officer Mom RT @LashRambo: Does it bother you that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are effectively "resigning from the royal family"? 16 seconds ago


Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain&apos;s royal family. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Taking ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Taking ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family

ET Canada has all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking announcement that they would be taking a “step back” as “senior” members of the Royal Family as well as balancing..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:12Published

