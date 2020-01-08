Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jennifer Coolidge Can’t Go To Starbucks Without Hearing "Makes Me Want A Hot Dog Real Bad!"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Jennifer Coolidge Can’t Go To Starbucks Without Hearing 'Makes Me Want A Hot Dog Real Bad!'

Jennifer Coolidge Can’t Go To Starbucks Without Hearing "Makes Me Want A Hot Dog Real Bad!"

Does Jennifer Coolidge (“Like A Boss”) quote any of her past characters frequently?

No.

BUT there is a “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” line she just can’t escape.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Coolidge Has So Much Respect For The Superstar Women In Comedy Today [Video]Jennifer Coolidge Has So Much Respect For The Superstar Women In Comedy Today

“Like A Boss” star Jennifer Coolidge dishes on improvising with Tiffany Haddish, that feeling when a line makes it into the film and why she has so much respect for women, like Haddish and Amy..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:39Published

Jennifer Coolidge Says Her “Like A Boss” Co-Star Tiffany Haddish Can Create A Party Anywhere [Video]Jennifer Coolidge Says Her “Like A Boss” Co-Star Tiffany Haddish Can Create A Party Anywhere

Hollywood icon Jennifer Coolidge shares what it was like signing onto the comedy film, “Like A Boss,” going drinking with Rose Byrne and being part of Tiffany Haddish’s cheerleading squad.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.