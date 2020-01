Philadelphia Weather: Snow Squalls Race Through Delaware Valley 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:25s - Published Kate Bilo has the Eyewitness Weather forecast. Kate Bilo has the Eyewitness Weather forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Weather: Snow Squalls Race Through Delaware Valley TIME AGO.WHERE THEY ARE MOVING AFTERSTEPPING BACK FROM THEIR ROYALDUTIES.BUT FIRST EVERYONE DID YOUSEE THE SNOW TODAY?WELL, SQUAWLS RAISED THROUGHTHE REGION THIS AFTERNOON.THIS IS WHAT IT LOOK LIKE INSPRING GARDEN AS THE INTENSEBURST OF SNOW BLEW THROUGH THEAREA EARLIER TODAY.AND HERE IS THE VIEW FROM THEROOF OF OUR STATION HERE.THIS TIME LAPSE VIDEO SHOWSJUST HOW QUICKLY THE WEATHERCHANGE FROM THE SUNNY TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS.YOU COULDN'T EVEN SEE THESKYSCRAPERS THERE IN THEBACKGROUND.AND THEN JUST MINUTES LATER,THERE IT WAS, THE SUN WAS OUTSHINING AGAIN.THE SNOW HAD STOPPED FALLINGNOW, BUT THE WIND HASN'T DIEDDOWN JUST YET.STILL PRETTY CHILLY OUT THERE.METEOROLOGIST, KATE BILO HEREWITH THE LATEST SO KATE ITWILL BE GUSTY IF YOU'RE HEADEDOUT SNIDE.IT WILL STILL BE GUSTYTHROUGH THIS EVENING, THAT THETASHA, THE SNOW SQUAWLS WE SAWEARLIER HAVE CALMED DOWN DO,IS IT HAVE FEW FLAKES FLYINGUP IN THE POCONOS GOOD NEWSFOR SKIERS AND SNOW BOARDERSENJOYING FRESH NEW POWDER ONTHE SLOPES OUT THERE.WHAT WE SAW ON THE TIME LAPSEVIDEO IS CLASSIC REALLYDEPICTION WHATEVER A SNOWSQUAWL IS IT, GOES FROM SUNNYTO WHITE OUT, BLIZZARD LIKECONDITIONS IN JUST MATTER OFMOMENTS.AND THEN JUST AS QUICKLY YOULOOK OUTSIDE AND THINK DID ITEVEN HAPPEN?WAS IT ALL A DREAM?THE SUN IS BACK, BLUE SKIES,OVER JUST LIKE.THAT WILL BUT IT CAN LEAD TOVERY DANGEROUS TRAVELCONDITIONS OUT THERE WITH LOWVISIBILITY AND SLICK ROADS.WIND GUSTS RIGHT NOW STILLVERY STRONG, WINDS ARE GUSTINGOVER 30 MILES AN HOUR,33 MILES PER HOUR AT THEAIRPORT, 32 MILES PER HOUR INREADING, 30 MILES PER HOURWINDS IN WILMINGTON, AND32 MILES PER HOUR WINDS INDOVER.TEMPERATURES ARE IN THE UPPER30S RIGHT NOW, BUT IT DOES NOTFEEL LIKE T HERE'S WHAT ITFEELS LIKE IF YOU STEP OUTSIDEAT THE MOMENT.LIKE 22 IN READING, FEELS LIKE26 HERE IN THE CITY, FEELSLIKE 28 DEGREES IN WILMINGTON,AND JUST 21 IN LANCASTER,FEELING LIKE 209'S DOWN THESHORE, AS WELL.SO, YOUR WIND ADVISORY DOESREMAIN IN EFFECT.UNTIL 8:00 P.M.THAT'S THE ENTIRE AREA YOU SEEHERE SHADED IN THIS BROWNCOLOR.THAT MEANS, WINDS COULD GUSTUPWARD OF 40 MILES PER HOURTHROUGH THE NEXT THREE OR FOURHOURS.BEFORE THE WINDS FINALLY DOTART TO DIE DOWN.AS FAR AS THE SQUAWLS ARECONCERNED, YOU CAN SEE THEREARE STILL SNOW SHOWERS DOTTINGMUCH OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA,THE SNOW SQUAWLS THAT WENTTHROUGH EARLIER HAVE FIZZLED,THERE IS STILL ONE TO WATCHTHOUGH, RIGHT HERE, NOT ASINTENSE, AS THE SQUAWL THATCAME THROUGH THE CITY AS ABOUT1:00 THIS AFTERNOON BUT WE AREWATCHING THIS SNOW SHOWER,THERE IS NO WARNING WITH ITJUST YET BUT MOVING ACROSSBUCKS COUNTY WE WILL KEEPCLOSE EYE ON THAT COMING UPHUGE CHANGE IN THE FORECAST,AFTER BLAST OF COLD TOMORROW,WE CAN BE APPROACHING RECORD





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources New Delaware County DA Won't Pursue Charges Against David Sheppard Joe Holden reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:21Published now CBS3's Jim Donovan Gets Stuck In Snow Squall A lot of our cellphones were buzzing with a warning about that squall. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:57Published now