Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Anthony Davis Goes Free Agent

Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Anthony Davis Goes Free AgentHe declined a very large sum of money.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NBA star Anthony Davis turns down NZ$220 million offer from Los Angeles Lakers

NBA star Anthony Davis turns down NZ$220 million offer from Los Angeles LakersNBA star Anthony Davis declined a four-year, NZ$220 million max extension from the Los Angeles Lakers...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Newsday


Anthony Davis declines Lakers' extension offer, still expected to re-sign next summer

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis declined a four-year, $146 million max extension on Tuesday so...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Newsday



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent [Video]Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent

Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent . Sources say that the Los Angeles Lakers star will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lakers made the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.