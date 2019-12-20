Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Melissa McCarthy Set to Star in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Melissa McCarthy Set to Star in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' | THR News

Melissa McCarthy Set to Star in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' | THR News

The limited series based on Liane Moriarty's book reunites key members of the 'Big Little Lies' creative team.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Melissa McCarthy Joins Hulu Limited Series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Melissa McCarthy Joins Hulu Limited Series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’Melissa McCarthy has joined the cast of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” limited series from...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Melissa McCarthy to Team Up With Nicole Kidman for Her Return to TV

Marking the 'Bridesmaids' actress' first series since 'Mike and Molly', '*Nine Perfect Strangers*' is...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

swirlandthread

Mairéad Hearne 📖 RT @ingstje: Melissa McCarthy to Star With Nicole Kidman in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' https://t.co/rWHU9rEBes 46 minutes ago

ingstje

The Belgian Reviewer Melissa McCarthy to Star With Nicole Kidman in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' https://t.co/rWHU9rEBes 1 hour ago

Meliomaniac

Melissa Anderson RT @THR: Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) is returning to TV. She is set to star opposite Nicole Kidman in the Hulu limited series 'Nine… 11 hours ago

beachgal

beachgal RT @GDIGM: Melissa McCarthy to Star With Nicole Kidman in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' https://t.co/cULFBmWEIp via @thr 12 hours ago

Flatironbooks

Flatiron Books RT @thebookgrp: Melissa McCarthy to Star With Nicole Kidman in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' | Hollywood Reporter #NinePerfectStrangers #… 13 hours ago

thebookgrp

The Book Group Melissa McCarthy to Star With Nicole Kidman in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' | Hollywood Reporter… https://t.co/Hpnl1ZLuX6 13 hours ago

sstrangenat

nat ツ RT @AngelaBishop: Melissa McCarthy will star alongside Nicole Kidman in new series based on “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty’s lates… 15 hours ago

ActTrueClass

Marc Durso Melissa McCarthy to Star With Nicole Kidman in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' https://t.co/IDOoBRob5Y 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Melissa McCarthy to make TV return alongside Nicole Kidman [Video]Melissa McCarthy to make TV return alongside Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy is set to return to the small screen in an adaptation of Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's latest book, Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside Nicole Kidman.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published

7 TV Stars Currently Making $1 Million per Episode [Video]7 TV Stars Currently Making $1 Million per Episode

7 TV Stars Currently Making $1 Million per Episode. As more and more networks compete for a-list stars, the price of getting those actors to stay put is increasingly rising. Rather than high salaries..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.