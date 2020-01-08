Electricity, communications, and money: What could a cyberattack on the United States look like?

Is a well known problem area in the u-s.

It's something that we are catching up to not...we're not in the area of future proofing ourselves.

We are still kinda catching up."

Cyber offensive tactics from iran could be a legitimate concern for the united states.

Tonight one indiana state university instructor takes us inside how prepared we really are.

Good evening and thanks for joining us.

The department of homeland security released a bulletin about possible cyber attacks from iran.

This comes after the assasination of the country's top military leader.

Some experts believe this gives iran motivation to be more disruptive... and experts say iran has been a major power in cyber offensive tactics.

Officials right here in vigo county are no strangers to cyber attacks.

You may remember.....the vigo county government center was attacked with ransomware last year.

The software is designed to deny access to systems until ransom is paid.

Then a few months later... the vigo county sheriff's office experienced similar issues.

Officials upped security measures as a result of these attacks.

News 10's dominic miranda spoke with a cyber security instructor about attacks on a "larger" scale.

He joins us now with more on how prepared the u-s is for these kinds of attacks.

Indiana state cyber security instructor william mackey told me today... cyber security is a well known problem area in the u-s.

He says it's improved significantly in the last few years....and we are taking steps to prepare ourselves for any attacks.

The federal government is providing all 92 counties in indiana with funds to protect county governments against cyber attacks.

Mackey says indiana has tried to become a model for the rest of the national in a lot of cyber security areas.

He noted the indiana executive council in cyber security as working hard to make our state more secure.

He told me it's been well known by previous intelligence officials that iran has infiltrated a lot of our critical infrastructure before.

Power... water waste...dams... things of that nature.

If they were to cyber attack the u-s with the newfound motivation of general soleimani... we could expect gas pumps or atm's to stop working.

Overall... mackey says..

We are as prepared as we can be for something like this to happen.

"it's hard to be perfectly prepared because you never know what exactly that attack is going to look like..what kind of measures they might take and how sophisticated it might be."

/// "we have come a long way from where we were just a couple years ago in terms of how prepared we are for an attack like that."

Mackey also told me the length of such attack or disruption really depends on how complex it is.

It could be as short as a few hours... or last months depending on it's sophistication.

Reporting live... i'm dominic miranda..

News 10