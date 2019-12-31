Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Take A Powder From Royal Roles

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family.

Reuter reports Queen Elizabeth II's grandson said on Wednesday that the family plans to spend more time in North America.

Harry is sixth in line to the British throne.

Meghan is an American former actress.

They say they hope to become financially independent and set up a charity, while continuing some royal duties.