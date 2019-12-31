Global  

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Take A Powder From Royal Roles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Take A Powder From Royal Roles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Take A Powder From Royal Roles

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family.

Reuter reports Queen Elizabeth II's grandson said on Wednesday that the family plans to spend more time in North America.

Harry is sixth in line to the British throne.

Meghan is an American former actress.

They say they hope to become financially independent and set up a charity, while continuing some royal duties.
UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan to "step back" from senior royal roles

Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, said on Wednesday that he and his wife Meghan planned to...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of ArchiePrince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a new photo of baby Archie and a highlight reel of 2019....
Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family. Freddie Joyner has more.

WEB EXTRA: Harry and Meghan Stepping Back as Senior Members Of Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they "intend to step back" from their roles as senior members of the royal family. Buckingham Palace responded with a statement saying discussions "are at an early..

