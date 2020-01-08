Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles

In an announcement made on the couple’s Instagram account, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex said that they plan to ‘step back’ from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family.

In the post Wednesday, they said quote: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages." Harry and his American wife married in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle and in May of 2019 had their first child.

Harry - who is currently sixth in line to the throne - has said he had disagreements with his older brother Prince William in the past, and he and his wife have had a tense relationship with British media.

The geographic balance they say will enable them to raise their son with a quote “appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born,” while also providing their family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of a new charity.

Adding that they planned to work to become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace responded to the news in a statement saying quote, "We understand their desire to take a different approach but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."