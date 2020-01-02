'I don't even know what people will do when it leaves,' community members react to 120-year-old busi

Roughly 75 to 80 people will soon be out of work in one wabash valley community.

You'll remember news 10 first told you yesterday about the 'rowe foundry' closing in martinsville, illinois.

The company makes iron castings.

Now..

Members of the community are sharing their thoughts.

After 120 years in buisness..

Rowe foundry will be closing in the next few months.

I spoke with a martinsville woman today.

She says with this closure..

Their small community will be taking a huge hit.

Michelle conner has lived in martinsville, illinois her whole life.

With a town that has less than 12-hundred people..

She says the city will definitley feel the effects of losing rowe foundry.

"it's definitley one of the largest emploers in town, and it has been for years, and people are going to have to find places to work, especially that are closer to home.

If home has to move, i'm afriad that that's what's going to happen."

Company officials say the closure comes after years of losing business to overseas competition.

Right now..

Rowe is expected to close in the first quarter of 20-20.

Conner says it's been tough seeing her hometown change over the years.

"watching the town i grew up in slowly become less of itself has just been a really sad experience."

Company officials say they've been working to find a buyer for rowe..

But so far..

They've had no luck.

The city's mayor is hopeful that will change.

'i'm hoping the next couple of months maybe someone will come in and negotiate and talk with them and be able to buy the business and re-open it."

"you kind of wish these things were better for everybody around you, and it's not going to happen if everything like jobs and stuff keep going out of town."

Again..

There has been no official closing date announced yet.