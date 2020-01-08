Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Grants Pass Airport looks to expand runway

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Grants Pass Airport looks to expand runway

Grants Pass Airport looks to expand runway

While a small expansion is likely, officials would like to fund a more dramatic improvement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Grants Pass Airport looks to expand runway

The grants pass athey are tryin current runway by 15-hundred feet.

But the airport board tells us the f-a-a is only agreeing to an extension of 400 feet.

The director of the josephine county airport says the airport plays a vital role in the grants pass community.

We serve the emergency response people, the wildfire fighters, the air ambulance folks who are taken injured people up to portland or to the bay area for treatment larry says the airport already owns the land that the proposed extension would be built on -- so there would be no impact to land owners.

Right now -- they are hoping to get money through a federal grant for the extension -- so the cost wouldn't




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.