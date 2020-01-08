Grants Pass Airport looks to expand runway

The grants pass athey are tryin current runway by 15-hundred feet.

But the airport board tells us the f-a-a is only agreeing to an extension of 400 feet.

The director of the josephine county airport says the airport plays a vital role in the grants pass community.

We serve the emergency response people, the wildfire fighters, the air ambulance folks who are taken injured people up to portland or to the bay area for treatment larry says the airport already owns the land that the proposed extension would be built on -- so there would be no impact to land owners.

Right now -- they are hoping to get money through a federal grant for the extension -- so the cost wouldn't