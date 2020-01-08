Live 'The Conners' & 'Young Frankenstein' to Air on ABC | THR News 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:25s - Published Live 'The Conners' & 'Young Frankenstein' to Air on ABC | THR News A musical adaptation of Mel Brooks' movie is set for fall, while the comedy will go live the night of the New Hampshire primary.

Recent related news from verified sources ABC goes live with 'Young Frankenstein' and a 'Conners' episode tied to N.H. primary 'The Conners': "You may have to vote for a candidate you don't love but one that will 'screw you the...

