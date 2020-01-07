Global  

Fotis Dulos Arraigned In Jennifer Dulos Murder Case

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:36s
Fotis Dulos Arraigned In Jennifer Dulos Murder Case

CBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the bail hearing of Fotis Dulos, charged with murder in the disappearance of his estranged wife.
Fotis Dulos Charged with Jennifer Dulos’s Murder 8 Months After Mother of Five Disappeared

Mediaite - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Husband to appear on murder charges in missing mother case

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, faces...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



thekatiebyrne

Katie Byrne RT @FoxNewsMMR: Fotis Dulos, girlfriend, civil suit lawyer arraigned in case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos -- @RobDiRienzo live… 2 minutes ago

deenie7940

Deenie Fotis Dulos, girlfriend, civil suit lawyer arraigned in case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos - Fox News https://t.co/JtmOH6WtMd 5 minutes ago

FoxNewsMMR

Fox News MMR Fotis Dulos, girlfriend, civil suit lawyer arraigned in case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos --… https://t.co/FVJbrOop1D 13 minutes ago

SexNewsLady

Sex News Lady Fotis Dulos, 51, is charged with 'murdering wife Jennifer for their five children's trust funds' as it's revealed h… https://t.co/0l1R1QKVFK 1 hour ago

shopworldoffers

shopworldoffers Fotis Dulos, girlfriend, civil suit lawyer arraigned in case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos – Fox News… https://t.co/M8afcvLgF8 2 hours ago

blacknewszone

Black News Zone Fotis Dulos, girlfriend, civil suit lawyer arraigned in case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos… https://t.co/E2zhYdroqw 2 hours ago

arezonafamily

arezonafamily Fotis Dulos, girlfriend, civil suit lawyer arraigned in case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos… https://t.co/fGaKj5rLV1 2 hours ago

TheNewsPublishr

The News Publisher Fotis Dulos, girlfriend, civil suit lawyer arraigned in case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos… https://t.co/am8jY5JPzD 2 hours ago


Missing wife leads to murder charges for CT man [Video]Missing wife leads to murder charges for CT man

Connecticut resident Fotis Dulos was charged with murder and kidnapping Wednesday, months after his estranged wife Jennifer disappeared. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:59Published

Husband Fotis Dulos, Girlfriend, Lawyer Face Charges In Case Of Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos [Video]Husband Fotis Dulos, Girlfriend, Lawyer Face Charges In Case Of Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend, and his one-time civil attorney are all charged in connection with the death of Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen in May. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published

