President Trump Addresses Nation For 1st Time Since Iran Missile Attack

President Trump Addresses Nation For 1st Time Since Iran Missile AttackCBS4's Natalie Brand shares the details from D.C.
Donald Trump says 'all is well' in Middle East after Iran missile attack on US bases

US President Donald Trump says "all is well" after Iran fired "more than a dozen" missiles at US...
SBS - Published Also reported by •DelawareonlineSydney Morning HeraldPoliticoCBS News


Trump announces new economic sanctions on Iran after missile attack

Trump announces new economic sanctions on Iran after missile attackIran is believed to have deliberately sought to avoid US military casualties in missile strikes on...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •MediaitePoliticoRTTNews



Knirob83

Robert Knight President Trump Addresses Nation on Iran https://t.co/wt012NCGQ9 via @YouTube 1 minute ago

FreedomLost88

Republic RT @MetsMAGA: 🇺🇸@realDonaldTrump addresses the nation after the Iran strike 🇺🇸We must all thank god Trump is our president 🇺🇸No more will w… 2 minutes ago

NashmilMotazedi

NashmilMotazedi Iran appears to be “standing down”?! Hmm... President Trump Addresses Nation on Iran https://t.co/BG3xZicnrS via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

willieclyde3652

William Sutton RT @darhar981: PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSES THE NATION ‘As long as I'm president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nu… 3 minutes ago

AmberWaver

Real Amber Waves President Trump addresses the nation after the Iran attacks https://t.co/gxNjmy9vXh 8 minutes ago

steve_Beno3210

Steve🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Watch Live: President Donald Trump Addresses the Nation After Iran Missile Attacks https://t.co/xIRvjy96Q4 8 minutes ago

DianaDearmore

Diana RT @MYTRUMPLAND: President Trump Addresses the Nation Following Iranian Attacks https://t.co/45CAj8RUJl via @YouTube 9 minutes ago

Elizzy00896170

Elizzy RT @USATODAY: President Trump addresses the nation after Iran fired missiles at U.S. troops and coalition forces in Iraq. https://t.co/kqUL… 10 minutes ago


2 Rockets Fired Into Baghdad Green Zone [Video]2 Rockets Fired Into Baghdad Green Zone

It is not clear who fired the rockets, but the incident comes just hours after Iran seemed to be standing down on future attacks. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has all the latest developments.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:23Published

As Tensions Flare, U.S.-Iran History Fuels Threats Of Military Strikes [Video]As Tensions Flare, U.S.-Iran History Fuels Threats Of Military Strikes

President Trump invoked the 52 U.S. hostages taken in Iran in 1979. President Rouhani tweeted about the U.S.' downing of an Iranian airliner in 1988.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:31Published

