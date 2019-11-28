Affordable Housing in Rochester

Affordable housing is an ongoing concern in rochester.

An effortis now underway to keep an apartment complex affordable for renters.

First homes is a housingá focused subsidiary of the rochester area foundation.

Those with the organization want to buy center street village apartments.

The organization would then maintain the 36 twoábedroom units as naturally occurring affordabe housing.

Cynthia kinghouse has lived at center street village apartment for six years.

She says having access to affordable housing is necessary to keep people from becoming homeless.xxx it's people that still have to live, still have to live.

It's people that's making $15 an hour, they can't afford $1,500.

I know i cant.

First homes says it would be a significant loss if center stgreet village apartments were sold and reádeveloped into higher