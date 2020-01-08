Missing boater found safe

WAS RESCUED BY THE COAST GUARDFOLLOWING AN INTENSE 24 HOURSEARCH.

TONIGHT, FAMILYMEMBERS THANKFUL FOR HIS SAFERETURNWPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5SHAINMAN IS LIVE AT SANDSPRITPARK WHERE THAT BOATER HADLEFT FOR A DAY OFFISHING-Jon..WE DONHAPPY ENDING TO THIS TYPE OFSTORY, BUT AS THE MARTINCOUNTY SHERIFF PUT IT& THISA“GOOD STOR”(7:30 Kayla Skiff/ Sister : 6“It definitely could haveturned out much worse and ourentire family is thankful heis home today”) Kayla Skiffhad spent 12 hours atSandsprit Park waiting tolearn the fate of her brotherJustin.

Just before 11am, shegot word that he was okay.(CLIP 2357 6:08 :5“I kind ofcollapsed, a little bithysterical for a second there&but just relief”) The CoastGuard spotted Justin severalmiles offshore in his 14- footaluminum boat, and plucked himfrom the water by helicopter.(clip 2357 Kayla Shiff/Sistertc 6:39 : 7“Exhausted, beatendown and exhausted.

What didhe say to you if anything?

DonTO clip 2357 Sheriff WilliamSnyder/Martin County : 11“notelling how far he could havegone.

He said he did get hitwith a pretty big wave sothere was some water in theboat which would account forhim having trouble makingheadway against the wind andthe current”) Kayla Skiffsaid she and her brother arelifelong boaters, but hopes tonever see this boat again.

Shesaid shethe help& especially duringthe overnight hours.

(7:15 :10“They were out there checkingon me every 15 minutes andchecked on me all night longand kept me updated the entiretime.

So I just want to thankeverybody who helped bring himhome”)KAYLA SHIFF SAYS THEIR STORYSHOULD REMIND BOATERS TOALWAYS HAVE A PLAN WHEN THEYGO OUT.

IN THIS CASE, JUSTINHAD TOLD THEM WHEN HE WASLEAVING AND THAT IF HE WASNBACK BY A CERTAIN TIME, TOCALL FOR HELP.

WHICH IS WHATTHEY DID, AND THE SEARCH WASON.

