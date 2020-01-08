Global  

Locke & Key Season 1

Locke & Key Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the best-selling graphic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, LOCKE & KEY follows three siblings who, after the murder of their father, move to their ancestral home only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities.

Starring Connor Jessup, Jackson Robert Scott, Emilia Jones, Darby Stanchfield, Sherri Saum, Griffin Gluck, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Steven Williams release date February 7, 2020 (on Netflix)
Locke & Key on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]Locke & Key on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Locke & Key Season 1 starring Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Sherri Saum, Griffin Gluck, Darby Stanchfield, Laysla De Oliveira..

