Mythic Quest Raven's Banquet trailer

Mythic Quest Raven's Banquet Season 1 Trailer Plot synopsis: Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time.

But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game -- they happen in the office.

Starring Rob McElhenney, Danny Pudi, F.

Murray Abraham, Charlotte Nicdao, Jessie Ennis, Elisha Henig, Imani Hakim, Ashly Burch, David Hornsby release date February 7, 2020 (on Apple TV Plus)
Recent related news from verified sources

Apple debuts Apple TV+ 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' trailer

Apple has debuted the first trailer for "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," a comedy focused on the...
AppleInsider - Published Also reported by •MacRumours.comMashable


Apple TV+ 'Mythic Quest' Star Rob McElhenney Calls Apple 'Really Helpful' in Creative Process

Apple TV+ series "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is set to launch on February 7, and star and creator...
MacRumours.com - Published


