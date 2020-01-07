Mythic Quest Raven's Banquet trailer 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:04s - Published Mythic Quest Raven's Banquet trailer Mythic Quest Raven's Banquet Season 1 Trailer Plot synopsis: Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game -- they happen in the office. Starring Rob McElhenney, Danny Pudi, F. Murray Abraham, Charlotte Nicdao, Jessie Ennis, Elisha Henig, Imani Hakim, Ashly Burch, David Hornsby release date February 7, 2020 (on Apple TV Plus)