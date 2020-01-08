Dispatches From Elsewhere Season 1 - Peter

Dispatches from Elsewhere Season 1 Teaser Trailer - Peter Plot synopsis: DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE follows a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life.

They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined.

Directed by Jason Segel (pilot episode) starring Jason Segel, Andre Benjamin, Sally Field, Richard E.

Grant, Eve Lindley release date March 1, 2020 (on AMC)