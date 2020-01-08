Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dispatches From Elsewhere Season 1 - Peter

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Dispatches From Elsewhere Season 1 - Peter

Dispatches From Elsewhere Season 1 - Peter

Dispatches from Elsewhere Season 1 Teaser Trailer - Peter Plot synopsis: DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE follows a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life.

They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined.

Directed by Jason Segel (pilot episode) starring Jason Segel, Andre Benjamin, Sally Field, Richard E.

Grant, Eve Lindley release date March 1, 2020 (on AMC)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.