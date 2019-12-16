Woman Dumps Stolen Coffee On State Trooper

A woman stole a coffee from Burger King, then dumped the scalding-hot drink on an officer when they tried to arrest her in a Youngwood gas station; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.



