Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Woman Dumps Stolen Coffee On State Trooper

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Woman Dumps Stolen Coffee On State Trooper

Woman Dumps Stolen Coffee On State Trooper

A woman stole a coffee from Burger King, then dumped the scalding-hot drink on an officer when they tried to arrest her in a Youngwood gas station; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman Arrested After Dragging State Trooper, Leading Police On Chase Through St. Paul [Video]Woman Arrested After Dragging State Trooper, Leading Police On Chase Through St. Paul

A woman is in custody after she allegedly dragged a state trooper with her car early Tuesday morning in St. Paul and led responding officers on a chase through the city. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:27Published

Woman Charged With 5th DUI, Assault On Officer After Crash [Video]Woman Charged With 5th DUI, Assault On Officer After Crash

Officials say Virginia Ruiz spit in a Delaware State Police Trooper's face.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.