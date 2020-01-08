Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles

Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain&apos;s royal family.

Freddie Joyner has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle 'Step Back' From Royal Family Roles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Wednesday they would "step back as senior members of the...
NPR - Published Also reported by •euronewsTMZ.comFOXNews.comMediaiteMashableJust JaredNew Zealand HeraldTamworth HeraldTIMECBS 2ReutersReuters IndiaIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

stgeorge86

jonathan schultz RT @RadicalLib: My British virtual friends, What is this “step back” thing? Please explain to us colonials what the significance is. And… 1 minute ago

RadicalLib

Stephen W. Carson My British virtual friends, What is this “step back” thing? Please explain to us colonials what the significance i… https://t.co/LC4NHkWfQw 47 minutes ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Canadian Holiday Came Together Thanks to David Foster https://t.co/N5ap6U5EPf 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Taking ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Taking ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family

ET Canada has all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking announcement that they would be taking a “step back” as “senior” members of the Royal Family as well as balancing..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:12Published

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Step Back From Royal Family [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Step Back From Royal Family

CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step back from the royal family.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.