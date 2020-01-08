Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from senior royal roles In an Instagram post Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family. Freddie Joyner has more.

