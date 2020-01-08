Global  

Lilliana Vazquez On Hosting The E! Shows, "E! News" & "Pop of the Morning"

Lilliana Vazquez On Hosting The E! Shows, 'E! News' & 'Pop of the Morning'

Lilliana Vazquez On Hosting The E! Shows, "E! News" & "Pop of the Morning"

Lilliana Vazquez is a multi-faceted Emmy Award-winning host, TV personality, style expert and active contributor on "TODAY," "Wendy Williams," "The Talk” and more.

Vazquez and Australian TV and entertainment reporter Scott Tweedie are the new co-hosts of its 30 Rock-based daily morning shows, "E!

News" and "Pop of the Morning." Across the two shows, the hosts bring viewers the biggest pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment stories.
